PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.33

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.33 and last traded at $108.76, with a volume of 18029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PJT. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.64.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,779,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,032,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after buying an additional 505,712 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,029,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

