Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,043,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 413,661 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.