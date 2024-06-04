PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 471,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,622. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

