Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $250,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $246.29. The company had a trading volume of 270,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $291.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average is $256.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

