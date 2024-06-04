Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $4.51 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,483 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 193,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.