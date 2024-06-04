Poehling Capital Management INC. Increases Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for 2.7% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.63% of Cannae worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 983,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,758,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,833,000 after buying an additional 62,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 38,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 276,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,158.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,112 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 32,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

