Poehling Capital Management INC. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.9% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. 402,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,522. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

