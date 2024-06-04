Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 15,607 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $830,773,000 after buying an additional 4,631,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 12,045,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,662,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

