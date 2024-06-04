Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 9,372 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,406,000 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

