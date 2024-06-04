Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CI traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.54. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

