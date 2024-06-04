Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 208,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,137. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $166.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

