Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $6.52 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 56,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.23. 320,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $276.61. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.68.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

