Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Linde by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $357.79 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.76 and its 200-day moving average is $430.29. The company has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

