Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 16,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.40% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $48,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $210.23. 601,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,870. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.38 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

