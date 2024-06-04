Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,310 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 880,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.