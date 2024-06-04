Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $47,480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 683,052 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

