Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,121 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,200. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $481.33 million, a PE ratio of 224.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAND. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAND

About Gladstone Land

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.