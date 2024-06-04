Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Clifford Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 164,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

