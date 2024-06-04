Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,436,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,066,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

