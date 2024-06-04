Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 85,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 138,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.