Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.50. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.29.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.