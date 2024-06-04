Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.50. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.29.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
Read More
