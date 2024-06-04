ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 772,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,471,552 shares.The stock last traded at $38.72 and had previously closed at $41.79.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

