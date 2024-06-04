Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 190,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,859. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.