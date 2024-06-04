Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,428,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 56,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 1,286,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,229,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

