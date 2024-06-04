Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,068,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after acquiring an additional 601,307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,830,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 35,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

CSCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. 2,522,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,379,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

