Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,636. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

