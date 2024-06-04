Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PWR traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.03. The company had a trading volume of 110,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.11 and its 200-day moving average is $229.39. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

