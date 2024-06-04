Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,176,000 after buying an additional 316,156 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

