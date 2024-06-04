PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.68 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.69.

NYSE PVH traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,183. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

