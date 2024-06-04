PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.250 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PVH traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.69.

Read Our Latest Report on PVH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.