Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Quad/Graphics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $256.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 64.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.