QUASA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,230.82 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $206,544.33 and approximately $1,230.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,926.72 or 1.00058602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00107666 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00165049 USD and is up 8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,528.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.