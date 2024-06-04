Quilter (LON:QLT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on QLT. Citigroup raised shares of Quilter to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 93.33 ($1.20).

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter Increases Dividend

Shares of QLT traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 119.30 ($1.53). The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,362. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.50 ($1.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,953.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($54,841.40). Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

