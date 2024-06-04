Radio Caca Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.09 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $110.27 million and approximately $41.09 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003900 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,953,721,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.