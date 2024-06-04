Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 115,574 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115,574 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $59,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,708,000 after purchasing an additional 335,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,474,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

