Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,562 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,917 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,981. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,739 shares of company stock worth $3,118,115 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

