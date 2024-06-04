Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $188.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,169,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,463. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $204.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

