Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 32,400 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

