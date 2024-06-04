Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 33,251 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Copart by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 409,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 289,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. 3,690,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,624. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart



Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.



