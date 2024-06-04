Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 40,502 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $98.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

