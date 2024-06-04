Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, reaching $424.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,456. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $442.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

