Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,974 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $75,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,356,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

