Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $113.39 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,392 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Entegris worth $113,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,352. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

