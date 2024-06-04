Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $47,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.79. 2,593,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

