Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Ross Stores by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average is $138.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

