Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414,446 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $288,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.30. 7,221,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

