Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 10,856 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,698,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 80,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,376,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,842 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in Pfizer by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 85,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,007,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,256,980. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.