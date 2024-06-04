Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,665 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $255,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $750.56. 467,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,491. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $791.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

