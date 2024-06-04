Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 447,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39 and a beta of 1.48.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

