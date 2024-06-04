Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.14

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 664217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 40.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 355,192 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 39.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

